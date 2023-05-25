The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Thousands Of Kyles Descended On The City Of Kyle To Break The World Record For The Most Kyles

Thousands Of Kyles Descended On The City Of Kyle To Break The World Record For The Most Kyles

The city of Kyle in Texas has fallen just short of its Guinness World Record attempt of the most Kyles in one place.

Thousands of Kyles descended on Lake Kyle Park for the 2023 Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza to try and break the record.

In the lead-up to the event, the city had attempted to inform every Kyle in Texas in the hope they would attend.

Each Kyle had to register and show proof of identity to verify their name.

One Kyle, from Austin, had received emails about the event and was the 200th Kyle to register.

"It was funny. Somebody yelled out 'Kyle' trying to get their attention, and all these people turned around. It was pretty funny," he told CBS about his first event.

Another Kyle from Dallas said "I've been a Texas native for a while and I've driven to Kyle, Texas before but this is a unique opportunity for a gathering of Kyles".

This is the fourth time the city has held the event, and while this is the biggest turnout they've had it still may not be enough to break the record.

The current record in 2,325 Kyles, and city officials say that 1,490 turned up on Sunday.

But it could be up to 12 weeks until they know for sure if they missed out on the record.

"It is actually a very long verification process. We will have to put together our entire application, send it off for evidence review to the Guinness World Record," Rachel Sonnier, communications director for the City of Kyle told FOX7.

Image: CBS

Primary School Children Rescued After Bus Crash Scare
NEXT STORY

Primary School Children Rescued After Bus Crash Scare

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Primary School Children Rescued After Bus Crash Scare

    Primary School Children Rescued After Bus Crash Scare

    Fifteen primary students have successfully been rescued from a school bus in regional Victoria after it became trapped in an embankment.
    A Filthy Blue Sofa On A New York Sidewalk Has Taken Over TikTok

    A Filthy Blue Sofa On A New York Sidewalk Has Taken Over TikTok

    A blue sofa dumped on a sidewalk in New York has millions talking about bedbugs.
    Power Bills To Surge By Nearly 25% For Thousands Of Australians As Energy Regulator Rises Prices

    Power Bills To Surge By Nearly 25% For Thousands Of Australians As Energy Regulator Rises Prices

    Power bills will surge by nearly 25 per cent for thousands of Australian households under a new ceiling electricity price set by the energy regulator.
    Hundreds Of Supporters Rally For Julian Assange In Sydney As His Wife Stella Arrives In Australia

    Hundreds Of Supporters Rally For Julian Assange In Sydney As His Wife Stella Arrives In Australia

    Hundreds of Julian Assange supporters rallied in Hyde Park in Sydney on Wednesday to welcome his wife Stella to Australia for the first time.
    Convicted Child Abuser Rolf Harris Dies Aged 93 From Neck Cancer

    Convicted Child Abuser Rolf Harris Dies Aged 93 From Neck Cancer

    Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris has died in his UK home at the age of 93.