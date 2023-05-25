Thousands Of Kyles Descended On The City Of Kyle To Break The World Record For The Most Kyles

Thousands of Kyles descended on Lake Kyle Park for the 2023 Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza to try and break the record.

In the lead-up to the event, the city had attempted to inform every Kyle in Texas in the hope they would attend.

Each Kyle had to register and show proof of identity to verify their name.

One Kyle, from Austin, had received emails about the event and was the 200th Kyle to register.

"It was funny. Somebody yelled out 'Kyle' trying to get their attention, and all these people turned around. It was pretty funny," he told CBS about his first event.

Another Kyle from Dallas said "I've been a Texas native for a while and I've driven to Kyle, Texas before but this is a unique opportunity for a gathering of Kyles".

This is the fourth time the city has held the event, and while this is the biggest turnout they've had it still may not be enough to break the record.

The current record in 2,325 Kyles, and city officials say that 1,490 turned up on Sunday.

But it could be up to 12 weeks until they know for sure if they missed out on the record.

"It is actually a very long verification process. We will have to put together our entire application, send it off for evidence review to the Guinness World Record," Rachel Sonnier, communications director for the City of Kyle told FOX7.

Image: CBS