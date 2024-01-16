The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Thousands Of Binge, Dan Murphy's & Guzman Y Gomez Customers Hit By Cyber Attack

Thousands Of Binge, Dan Murphy's & Guzman Y Gomez Customers Hit By Cyber Attack

Thousands of people have fallen victim to a coordinated cyber attack, which has seen customers of Binge, Dan Murphy’s, Event Cinemas and Guzman Y Gomez have money taken from their accounts.

Scammers have purchased stolen login details from overseas criminals and have used them on other websites where users have the exact details.

As card details are stored on those websites, it is easy for criminals to purchase goods and take money from customer accounts.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says cybercrime is a ‘huge issue’ and represents a massive threat to Australia’s economic security.

“This is a scourge, and there are so many vulnerable people being ripped off who’ve acted in absolutely good faith, and we need to make sure they are protected,” Mr Albanese said on Wednesday.

Man Claims Garbage Bin Is “Non Bin ary” In Attempt To Get Rubbish Taken Away With Garden Bin
NEXT STORY

Man Claims Garbage Bin Is “Non Bin ary” In Attempt To Get Rubbish Taken Away With Garden Bin

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man Claims Garbage Bin Is “Non Bin ary” In Attempt To Get Rubbish Taken Away With Garden Bin

Man Claims Garbage Bin Is “Non Bin ary” In Attempt To Get Rubbish Taken Away With Garden Bin

One man in the UK has found a loophole in his council’s bin collection schedule, claiming his garbage bin identifies as a green bin in order to have his rubbish collected alongside his garden waste.
Lindsay Lohan Paid $500,000 For Brief Cameo In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

Lindsay Lohan Paid $500,000 For Brief Cameo In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly scored a big payday for her brief cameo in the new musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’.
Fruit Juice Is Worse For Kids Than Diet Coke, According To A New Study

Fruit Juice Is Worse For Kids Than Diet Coke, According To A New Study

Fruit juice contains so much sugar it is better to give your kids Diet Coke, according to a new study.
Dingo Behind Child Attacks Put Down By K'gari Officials

Dingo Behind Child Attacks Put Down By K'gari Officials

A dingo that attacked two children and a man on the Queensland island of K'gari in recent weeks has been put down.
Guinness World Record May Remove Bobi's Titles Of Being The World's Oldest Dog

Guinness World Record May Remove Bobi's Titles Of Being The World's Oldest Dog

When Bobi the dog died last year, he had been crowned the world's oldest dog and the oldest dog ever.