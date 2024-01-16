Thousands Of Binge, Dan Murphy's & Guzman Y Gomez Customers Hit By Cyber Attack

Scammers have purchased stolen login details from overseas criminals and have used them on other websites where users have the exact details.

As card details are stored on those websites, it is easy for criminals to purchase goods and take money from customer accounts.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says cybercrime is a ‘huge issue’ and represents a massive threat to Australia’s economic security.

“This is a scourge, and there are so many vulnerable people being ripped off who’ve acted in absolutely good faith, and we need to make sure they are protected,” Mr Albanese said on Wednesday.