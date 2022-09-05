Thousands Of Aussies Stranded In Bali Due To Jetstar Issue

It is understood that between 1,000 and 4,000 people have been left waiting for replacement flights from Denpasar Airport.

The budget airline company has been forced to cancel multiple flights since the start of September, with a spokesperson for Jetstar telling NCANewswire it was due to “engineering requirements”.

“We sincerely apologise for the frustration and inconvenience this disruption has caused our customers,” they said.

“Our teams are looking at every option to get passengers on their way as soon as possible, including seats on Qantas flights and operating ad hoc services where possible.

“A flight credit or refund will also be made available to passengers who no longer wish to travel.”

Jetstar’s Facebook and Twitter accounts have been flooded with angry travellers who have been left stranded in Bali without knowing when they will get home.

“We got caught up in it last night, next direct flight to Sydney available is next Friday, 6 days after our original flight,” a man tweeted.

“Thanks Jetstar, on the way back from Bali my 12:45 flight has been rescheduled twice and it (sic) I don't get to Melbourne tonight, I'll lose my job,” another said.