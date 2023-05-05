Thousands Of Aussies Are Unretiring Amid Cost Of Living Pressures

The numbers are so huge demographers have dubbed the phenomenon “The Great Unretirement”.

While extra cash plays a major factor in so many Aussies returning to work, they are equally seeking a sense of connection.

Chris Grice from National Seniors says seniors want to work more, just as long as it doesn’t impact their pension.

“We’ve got workforce shortages; clearly gov talking about increasing numbers, and the thing is, we’ve got this ready workforce sitting there waiting. They want to do more work,” he explained.

So, is it time to embrace The Great Unretirement?