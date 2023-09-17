Thousands March To Support The Voice's Yes Campaign

In Melbourne, organisers estimate 60,000 people lined the streets from the state library to Federation Square.

“I am almost crying. It is truly overwhelming to look out over this crowd and see you. To know where your hearts are, to know where your spirit lives,” Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, said at the Melbourne rally.

In Sydney, up to 50,000 people are estimated to have hit the streets.

“Australians are a fair people, we are an egalitarian people, we love justice and we love one another, let’s show that love and decency to the world on October 14 and vote yes,” Labor federal MP Tanya Plibersek said.

Yes support spread as far as New York, as crowds gathered to march across the Brooklyn Bridge earlier this morning.

The marches are part of an advertising blitz organised by the YES campaign to combat declining poll numbers.

Yes campaigner Rachel Perkins attended the Sydney event, and told The Project she believed they had the power of positivity on their side.

“Today, in Sydney, we saw what unity looks like and everyone’s spirits are high so I think this is gonna be a wave that keeps building momentum right up until the 14th of October.”

Perkins believes the key to winning over undecided voters is to have honest conversations and connect with one another.

“Not a lot of people have turned their mind to this, really, so there’s a big group of Australians who don’t know much about it, might be undecided, so our intention is to have conversations.”

Perkins was optimistic about the progress of the campaign and said regardless of the outcome, today’s event showed that unity between Australian people was possible.

“Whatever happens, win or lose, we know that we have tried to bring the Australian people together and today we demonstrated that.”