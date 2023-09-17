The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Thousands March To Support The Voice's Yes Campaign

Thousands March To Support The Voice's Yes Campaign

Thousands of Aussies across the country have taken to the streets to throw their support behind the YES campaign for the Voice to Parliament.

In Melbourne, organisers estimate 60,000 people lined the streets from the state library to Federation Square.

“I am almost crying. It is truly overwhelming to look out over this crowd and see you. To know where your hearts are, to know where your spirit lives,” Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, said at the Melbourne rally. 

In Sydney, up to 50,000 people are estimated to have hit the streets. 

“Australians are a fair people, we are an egalitarian people, we love justice and we love one another, let’s show that love and decency to the world on October 14 and vote yes,” Labor federal MP Tanya Plibersek said. 

Yes support spread as far as New York, as crowds gathered to march across the Brooklyn Bridge earlier this morning. 

The marches are part of an advertising blitz organised by the YES campaign to combat declining poll numbers. 

Yes campaigner Rachel Perkins attended the Sydney event, and told The Project she believed they had the power of positivity on their side. 

“Today, in Sydney, we saw what unity looks like and everyone’s spirits are high so I think this is gonna be a wave that keeps building momentum right up until the 14th of October.” 

Perkins believes the key to winning over undecided voters is to have honest conversations and connect with one another.

“Not a lot of people have turned their mind to this, really, so there’s a big group of Australians who don’t know much about it, might be undecided, so our intention is to have conversations.”

Perkins was optimistic about the progress of the campaign and said regardless of the outcome, today’s event showed that unity between Australian people was possible. 

“Whatever happens, win or lose, we know that we have tried to bring the Australian people together and today we demonstrated that.” 

Hugh Jackman Splits From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years Of Marriage
NEXT STORY

Hugh Jackman Splits From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years Of Marriage

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hugh Jackman Splits From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years Of Marriage

Hugh Jackman Splits From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years Of Marriage

Actor Hugh Jackman and his Deborra- Lee Furness have amicably separated after nearly 30 years together.
Woman Spreads Brother’s Ashes In Ibiza Club Pool

Woman Spreads Brother’s Ashes In Ibiza Club Pool

A woman has gone viral on social media after spreading her brother's ashes in a swimming pool at an Ibiza club.
MI6 Are Looking For Students Wanting To Be The Next James Bond

MI6 Are Looking For Students Wanting To Be The Next James Bond

The UK’s Intelligence Services are looking for university students in their final years of schooling to join their summer internship program, with free London accommodation and 11 weeks of full time wages.
Videos Of The “Crazy” Toilet Cues At Sydney Marathon Go Viral

Videos Of The “Crazy” Toilet Cues At Sydney Marathon Go Viral

I was actually just lining up to wash my hands.
Videos Of The “Crazy” Toilet Queues At Sydney Marathon Go Viral

Videos Of The “Crazy” Toilet Queues At Sydney Marathon Go Viral

I was actually just lining up to wash my hands.