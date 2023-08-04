This Year’s Annual Garma Festival Could Be Make-Or-Break For The Yes Campaign

Garma is the country's largest Indigenous festival, a celebration of Yolngu life, tradition and culture.

This year's festival will be the first since 1999 that isn’t under the guidance of Yunupingu, the festival's co-founder and political warrior.

Under his guidance, Garma has evolved to take on contentious political and social issues that impact Indigenous Australians. Attracting politicians, business leaders and delegates to Arnhem Land.

It was also the place where a draft question for The Voice referendum was launched.

Back in 2022, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delivered a “straightforward proposition. A simple principle. A question from the heart.”

“People say to me, what is the Voice about? It's about, of course, recognition and listening so as to get better results. That's all it's about.”

Since then, the Yes campaign has struggled to build up support, leaving the Garma Festival the last opportunity for it to be a success, especially with the Voice referendum only months away.

“No one will be hurt by a ‘yes’ vote in this referendum. But we have an opportunity to be lifted up,” Anthony Albanese said.