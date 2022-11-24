This Woman Says She Bases Every Single Life Decision On Star Signs

Probably not as many as artist Luna Atoms, who has revealed that she lets the zodiac guide every aspect of her life.

For years she has been letting astrology dictate her day-to-day decisions, including travel plans, buying technology and dating.

It may sound extreme, but it's not that surprising, given her name is Luna Atoms.

According to the Daily Mail, she's very serious about vetting potential suitors, checking their full astrological chart, and avoiding them if they're not compatible.

Luna said she's even given up people she 'really liked' purely based on the stars' predictions.

And starting a new relationship during Mercury Retrograde? Absolutely not. She also won't purchase any new technology during this tumultuous time.

She admits it's "a little frustrating" to schedule around these periods, but she'd "rather be safe than sorry".

So, what is the 'science' behind an astrological forecast? Well, it compares your natal birth chart to what is currently in the sky, changing daily based on the position of the planets.

Predictions are then made about how this may impact your life.

These predictions also guide Luna's business decisions. The artist is currently delaying a new product launch, as "Mars is currently retrograde until 12 January".

Say what you want about Luna, but she's just given us a great excuse for all our upcoming deadlines.

Luna doesn't regret her unusual lifestyle and says, "I would 100% encourage other people to look into it".

So, if modern dating isn't difficult enough for you, maybe throw astrology in the mix.