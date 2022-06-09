This Weeks Once In A Century Event – A Cold Break Affecting Most Of Our Major Cities

It’s another once in a hundred-year event, with all major cities expect Perth to experience some of the coldest temperatures in decades.

Sunny Brisbane is in for the forecast to drop to 6c on Friday. The city has not seen cold that low since 1904. Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Helen Reid said icy temperatures were typically reserved for later in the month, labelling the cold snap “well below the June average”.

“It‘s usually the last week of June that we get temperatures as cold as this, so it’s unusual to have it this cold at the start of June,” she said.

Melbourne is about to cop their coldest week this early in the season since 1982 and Sydney since 1989. Cairns and Darwin, well get a hold of this; they will be ‘notably cooler’ according to Sky Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe.

“The humidity will be sapped out of the air by the dry southerlies, with the coldest weather due on Friday and coldest morning on Saturday,” he said.

Canberra is going to be mega frosty, dropping to -2c as a low, with 10-12c throughout the week.

Hobart. Don’t ask. But if you were to ask. There is a chance of snow in the city late Saturday and early Sunday. Temperatures will drop to just 2C on Sunday.

Over in Adelaide, a low of 5c on Monday and Tuesday is expected, with a high of no more than 15c.

And Darwin, get out your long sleeve T-Shirts, it’s going to get as low as 19c, but during the day, you’ll still get your low 30s.