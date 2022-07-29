This Viral Hack Claims To Help Keep Your Fresh Produce Fresher For Longer

A mum from Melbourne, Chantel Mila, known for her quick and easy DIY hacks has shared a clip to TikTok showing the best way to store fresh produce, making it last longer.

In the video that now has over 200k views and over 12 thousand likes and comments, Chantel shared three easy hacks that anyone can do at home to help keep those veggies fresh.

Chantel begins by storing herbs in a jar of water to help stop them from wilting.

Many fresh foods like herbs require water to stay fresh – and this helps keep them tastier for longer.

Her second tip is to place a damp paper towel over greens, such as spinach, to keep them crisp.

Using a damp paper towel helps absorb any excess moisture from the greens and helps keep them from getting too slimy.

Thirdly, Chantel’s last hack is to chop up carrots and celery so they’re “snack-ready”.

She then suggests submerging them in water to help keep them crisp.

Commenters were quick to show their appreciation.

“So helpful!! Thank you!” one commenter said.

“So smart,” said another.

Some commenters even shared their own tips.

“Mine works. Both parsley & cilantro. You store them in refrigerator after putting them in water,” one claimed.

“I’ve found submerging lettuce in water also makes it last longer. Anyone else?” another said.