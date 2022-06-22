The Project

This Simple Trick In The Morning Can Help You Sleep Better At Night, According To Experts

According to sleep experts, some morning sunlight can help optimise your sleep.

It’s not what you do at night that can impact how you feel in the morning. It’s your morning routine that can have a more significant impact on your sleep.  

  

Having a good night’s rest is the key to feeling fresh the next morning, but according to sleep experts, there’s a simple morning trick that could improve your sleep even more.  

  

According to Anne Marie Boyhan, a sleep expert at The Sleep Care Co, exposing yourself to sunlight in the morning could be the trick you need to ensure you sleep better.  

  

“Ensure you get natural light during the day. If sunlight reaches your eyes in the morning, it sets your biological clock and triggers the timing of the hormones cortisol and melatonin, which affect sleep,” Boyhan told the Mirror.  

  

By correctly stimulating the production of melatonin and cortisol (sunshine in the morning, darkness in the evening), it’s easier to optimise sleeping patterns.  

  

“If you’re struggling to sleep, set up your bedroom’s environment for sleep success,” Boyhan added.  

  

“Focus on creating a pitch-black bedroom and avoid blue light from screens one hour before bed.”  

  

A survey conducted by UK furniture retailer DFS, found that more than a third of adults still feel tired when they wake up, even if they went to sleep before 10 pm.  

  

Experts such as Cathy Goldstein, sleep neurologist at University of Michigan Health Sleep Disorders Centres, state that a good sleep starts in the morning.  

  

“Set your alarm and get light first thing. This doesn’t just cue your body when wake time is, but also when sleep onset should occur,” Goldstein said.  

  

Waking up at the same time each day and exposing yourself to daylight sets your internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep at bedtime. 

