This Scandinavian Sleep Hack Might Save Your Marriage

One of the great things about being in a relationship is sharing a bed together. Keeping each other warm on cold nights, having a nice cuddle and lying in on a Sunday morning or even a bit of hanky-panky if the mood arises.

But it’s not all smooth sailing on the sleeping high seas. 

Sometimes sharing a bed can be the worst part of a romantic partnership. While the idea of being all snug in a shared bed sounds cozy, the reality often involves sleep disruptions and grumpy mornings. 

One person's tossing and turning becomes the other's midnight roller coaster.

Different sleep routines and preferences can lead to a snooze showdown, leaving both partners feeling like they've been on a nocturnal battleground. 

Then there's the symphony of snoring, not exactly a lullaby. Plus, there is the ultimate bedtime battle… duelling for the covers. 

Well, lucky the Scandinavians have the answer for at least one of these hibernation headaches, having two doonas. 

It's common for people in Scandinavian countries to have two doonas, one each, so there is never any fighting. 

As sleep expert Isaah Reece told the Mirror "Having separate duvets means you can control your own temperature without worrying about causing your partner too much discomfort. 

And for some, you might have different comfort levels than your partner. 

Treating the two sides of the bed as separate zones means you can even find a zip and link mattress which combines two different firmness levels so that you both get your optimal comfort – and makes sure you stick to your own sides!" 

It's so simple I don’t know why other countries don’t do it. Plus, you can pick your own style and colour, wrap yourself up like a cocoon and enjoy a beautiful night’s sleep.  

