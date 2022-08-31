The Project

This Optical Illusion Of Three Women In A Pool Toy Has Baffled The Internet

The internet has been left confused after a TikTok video revealed a head-scratching optical illusion.

An optical illusion has resurfaced on TikTok after first confusing users on Reddit. 

 

The image features three women who are all inside an inflatable bull pool toy. 

 

At first glance, the girl in the middle of the toy looks like she is so much shorter compared to her friends. 

 

Posted by TikTok user @turbopopo, the now-viral video has amassed over 4.7 million views. 

 

Many in the comments were left perplexed, struggling to figure out why the image looked so off-putting. 

 

“Man enough to admit I had to REALLY figure this one out,” one user commented. 

 

“It took my brain too long to figure out what was going on,” said another. 

 

“I literally watched this five times before I understood what was going on. Lol,” another revealed. 

 

One user in the comments revealed she was the woman in the middle of the photo. 

 

“Hahaha when you see yourself in a tik tok (sic) from a Reddit post 3 years ago … I’m the short girl in the middle,” she joked. 

 

Have you been able to see through the illusion? 

