This Lawyer's Typo Caused Utter Mayhem on Live Television

As the interview began via Zoom, the show's host, Steve Allen introduced Coad to his viewers in a way that very much displeased Coad.

Allen opened with, "Jonathan Coad, who was actually asked recently to represent Matt Hancock. Thank you for joining me."

Coad was meant to be discussing Matt Hancock's leaked WhatsApp messages and whether it was done so in the public interest, and this line of introduction caught the lawyer off guard.

Coad replied, "Yes, I'm going to have to say, that's disappointing. Because I made it absolutely clear to your programme – I asked them not to disclose that, and that is very, very poor journalism."

After being asked if he wished to continue the interview, Coad went on a bit of a mad one.

"No, it doesn't mean I want to carry on, because I disagree with a lot of what you say. You've stood there in front of a baying audience, throwing poo left, right and centre at Matt Hancock, when your own television station has engaged in correspondence with me, where I explained that I'm in a position to be able to comment on this, and mention that I had been approached by Matt Hancock."

Coad was furious. "I asked for you not to mention that."

Allen informs the viewers and Coad that his producer has asked him to read the email Coad had sent requesting that the Matt Hancock representation not be brought up. And well, let's just say this is a lesson in proofreading your own emails if nothing else.

Coad's email read: ″As a courtesy to the lady who approached me to act for MH [Matt Hancock] I would be grateful if it was mentioned that he asked me to act for him."

Laughter ensued, and a very embarrassed Coad said, "You're absolutely right, it's my mistake, I missed out the 'not' I take all of that back, my abject apologies."

Image: GB News