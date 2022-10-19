This Cafe That Charges You Based On How Polite Or Rude You Are To Staff

The Chaii Stop, in Preston, Lancashire, opened in March this year, and owner Usman Hussain has recently begun charging customers based on their manners.

A sign explains the pricing system, saying "Desi Chai" will cost you £5 while "Desi Chai please" will cost you £3.

But those with lovely manners, saying "Hello, Desi Chai please" will only have to pay £1.90.

"I think it's a nice reminder to use your manners because, unfortunately, sometimes we do need reminding," Usman told the Manchester Evening News.

"We've never struggled with rude customers, but since having the sign, people are definitely coming in more open and having a laugh with us.

"To me, the most important thing in my business is to walk through the door and be treated like you're a welcome guest in our home. It's nice to have that respect reciprocated."

Usman was inspired by an American cafe that went viral on social media a few years ago for implementing the same rules.

"I decided to bring the idea into our shop because it fits perfectly into our concept," he said.

The sign has already worked, with Usman saying customers have been friendly and they have yet to charge someone the full £5.