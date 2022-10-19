The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

This Cafe That Charges You Based On How Polite Or Rude You Are To Staff

This Cafe That Charges You Based On How Polite Or Rude You Are To Staff

A cafe in the U.K. charges customers more than double for their beverage if they don't order politely.

The Chaii Stop, in Preston, Lancashire, opened in March this year, and owner Usman Hussain has recently begun charging customers based on their manners.

A sign explains the pricing system, saying "Desi Chai" will cost you £5 while "Desi Chai please" will cost you £3.

But those with lovely manners, saying "Hello, Desi Chai please" will only have to pay £1.90.

"I think it's a nice reminder to use your manners because, unfortunately, sometimes we do need reminding," Usman told the Manchester Evening News.

"We've never struggled with rude customers, but since having the sign, people are definitely coming in more open and having a laugh with us.

"To me, the most important thing in my business is to walk through the door and be treated like you're a welcome guest in our home. It's nice to have that respect reciprocated."

Usman was inspired by an American cafe that went viral on social media a few years ago for implementing the same rules.

"I decided to bring the idea into our shop because it fits perfectly into our concept," he said.

The sign has already worked, with Usman saying customers have been friendly and they have yet to charge someone the full £5.

New York Cabbie Travels to Dublin to Collect Two Pints of Guinness from a 9-year-old IOU
NEXT STORY

New York Cabbie Travels to Dublin to Collect Two Pints of Guinness from a 9-year-old IOU

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New York Cabbie Travels to Dublin to Collect Two Pints of Guinness from a 9-year-old IOU

    New York Cabbie Travels to Dublin to Collect Two Pints of Guinness from a 9-year-old IOU

    How far would you go to cash in an IOU?
    Squeezable Runny Egg Yolk Sauce Has Just Been Released, But Is It Needed?

    Squeezable Runny Egg Yolk Sauce Has Just Been Released, But Is It Needed?

    Have you been craving more diversity in the breakfast sauce market?
    Experts Predict Huge Increase In Mozzie Numbers This Summer Thanks To Flooding

    Experts Predict Huge Increase In Mozzie Numbers This Summer Thanks To Flooding

    Victoria’s flooding could see a considerable increase in the number of mosquitoes this summer and bring with it an increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases.
    Not Getting Enough Sleep At Night Linked To Multiple Chronic Diseases

    Not Getting Enough Sleep At Night Linked To Multiple Chronic Diseases

    Adults who have less than five hours of sleep or less at night are more likely to develop two or more chronic illnesses as they age.
    McDonald’s Customers Angry Over Decision To Scrap Sprite For Sprite Zero

    McDonald’s Customers Angry Over Decision To Scrap Sprite For Sprite Zero

    Maccas have decided to axe a popular soft drink from its menu, replacing it with the zero sugar counterpart, in a move that has angered some customers.