This Brain Teaser Is Making Everyone Go Mad, But Can You Figure It Out?

A video on TikTok has bemused almost all who have seen it, with thousands failing to figure out the simple mistake.

Posted originally by user sumbio13, the brain teaser in question shows a piece of paper with a 1-9 number sequence, with every number a different rainbow colour.

Before we continue further, have a look for yourself and see if you can figure it out:

In the video, two ladies can be seen struggling to solve the teaser, carefully reading over and over again the words on the paper, “Can you find the the mistake?”

Just like the two ladies, those in the comments fell victim to the brain teaser, admitting it took them longer than it should have to solve the puzzle.

“Got me! I was pulling my hair out trying to see the mistake,” one user admitted.

“That’s wild I’m shook. How did I not see that,” said another.

Another explained: “It’s so wild how our brains do that… literally didn’t even realise”.

So, did you figure it out?