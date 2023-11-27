The Project

Third Release Of Hamas Hostages Includes Four-Year-Old American Dual Citizen

A four-year-old American-Israeli child, Avigal Idan, was one of seventeen hostages released by Hamas on Sunday, while Israel reportedly released 39 Palestinians from two prisons, all women and children.

Avigal was taken hostage by Hamas at just three years old, during the October 7 attacks in southern Israel.

Both her parents were killed during the attacks, making her a focal point of the US President Joe Biden's discussions with leaders in the region.

Speaking to reporters, President Biden said "Thank God she's home."

"I wish I was there to hold her."

Hamas handed seventeen hostages over to the Red Cross on Sunday, fourteen of which were Israelis and three were foreign nationals. 

Palestinian news agency WAFA is reporting that of Israel's 39 released Palestinian prisoners, six were women, and 33 were children. 

Both Israel and Hamas have indicated interest in extending the four-day ceasefire in order to safely release more prisoners.

