Third Government Detainee Arrested Following High Court’s Decision To Release Asylum Seekers

The former leader of a child exploitation ring has become the third former detainee to be arrested after being released as a result of the High Court ruling on indefinite detention.

Thirty-three-year-old Emran Dad is accused of making contact with minors.

It comes after two of the 148 men released were charged over the weekend, one with drug possession and a second with indecent assault.

Sixty-five-year-old Aliyawar Yawari faced court on Monday, accused of attacking a woman at an Adelaide motel just three weeks after his release from an immigration detention centre.

Yawari had previously been convicted of assaulting three elderly women between 2013 and 2014.

Now, the opposition is calling for political scalps with Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neill and immigration minister Andrew Giles in the firing line.

The government insists new legislation set to be voted on tomorrow will fix the problem.

By extending anti-terror laws, it will allow offenders convicted of serious violent or sexual crimes to be re-detained.

Those assurances were not enough to stop the political onslaught against a government struggling to regain control.

10 News First Political Editor Ashleigh Raper told The Project that both the Home Affairs minister and Immigration minister not fronting the media did not bode well for the Labor government.

“On a day like today, you expect at least one of them to come out and get on the front foot, explain themselves,” Raper explained, adding “there are three detainees who have reoffended, allegedly, and are facing fresh charges, so it is quite incredible they haven’t come out today.”

Raper went on to say there was no doubt that the coalition had politicised the issue, but the Labor government should have been prepared both for the High Court ruling, and the subsequent political attacks.

“Practically, they were on the back foot, they knew that this high court decision was coming and they seemed to not have contingencies in place,” Raper said.

“It's no surprise that the coalition has gone down this path in terms of political attacks on the government over this, and even in responding politically or combating the criticism that has come from the coalition, they have really struggled with that too.”