Third Earthquake In Five Weeks Hits Melbourne

It hit at 1.26am on Wednesday and while Geoscience’s automated system labelled it occurring at Pakenham in the city’s southeast, the epicentre was 15 kilometres further north.

The quake struck at a depth of three kilometres underground and just over 100 people reported feeling it to Geoscience Australia.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, according to the State Emergency Service.

A magnitude 4.6 quake hit the small regional town of Rawson east of Melbourne on June 30 and a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Sunbury in Melbourne's northwest on May 27.

With AAP.

Image: Geosciences Australia