The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Third Earthquake In Five Weeks Hits Melbourne

Third Earthquake In Five Weeks Hits Melbourne

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake has struck Melbourne, the third one in five weeks.

It hit at 1.26am on Wednesday and while Geoscience’s automated system labelled it occurring at Pakenham in the city’s southeast, the epicentre was 15 kilometres further north.

The quake struck at a depth of three kilometres underground and just over 100 people reported feeling it to Geoscience Australia.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, according to the State Emergency Service.

A magnitude 4.6 quake hit the small regional town of Rawson east of Melbourne on June 30 and a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Sunbury in Melbourne's northwest on May 27.

With AAP.

Image: Geosciences Australia

United Nations Warn Of Intense Global El Niño Event
NEXT STORY

United Nations Warn Of Intense Global El Niño Event

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    United Nations Warn Of Intense Global El Niño Event

    United Nations Warn Of Intense Global El Niño Event

    The United Nations has warned that Earth may be entering an intense El Niño event, which could mean another horror bushfire season.
    Australian Men’s Cricket Team Reportedly Request Extra Security Following Lord’s Fallout

    Australian Men’s Cricket Team Reportedly Request Extra Security Following Lord’s Fallout

    The Australian cricket team has requested extra security for their families after abusive fans continue to taunt them following the Runout Fiasco.
    Nomophobia, The Fear Of Not Having Your Phone Nearby, Is Rising Across The World

    Nomophobia, The Fear Of Not Having Your Phone Nearby, Is Rising Across The World

    I'm sure you can look it up on your phone.
    Aussie James Webb Eats 47 Hot Dogs In 4th July Celebrations

    Aussie James Webb Eats 47 Hot Dogs In 4th July Celebrations

    But Champion Joey Chestnut wins the title again.
    Optical Illusion Tells You Whether You Are Very Independent Or Have Strong Intuition

    Optical Illusion Tells You Whether You Are Very Independent Or Have Strong Intuition

    An optical illusion has gone viral on TikTok as it claims to decipher whether you are independent or have “off the charts” intuition, depending on what you see first.