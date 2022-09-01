Think You Could Crack The Code On This 50c Coin? If So, The Government May Want To Hire You

A new, limited edition coin will be released today, marking the 75th anniversary of Australia's national foreign intelligence cybersecurity agency - the ASD.

A new, limited edition 50c coin will be released today with a secret code for everyday Aussies to attempt to crack.

The coin is not intended for circulation. However, there will be 50,000 speciality coins available for purchase from the Royal Australian Mint.

Each 50c coin will feature four levels of coded messages for budding sleuths to crack.

ASD director-general Rachel Noble said the coin celebrated the work of the agency's members and the evolution of code-breaking.

But the coin is not just a big puzzle to solve, it's also somewhat of a recruitment process, according to Ms Noble.

"We thought this was a really fun way to engage people in code-breaking with the hope that, if they make it through all four levels of coding on the coin, maybe they'll apply for a job at the Australian Signals Directorate."

The ASD says the four different layers of encryption on the coin become progressively harder to solve, and clues can be found on both sides of the coin.

They chose the 50c coin due to the larger surface area.

"Like the early code breakers in ASD, you can get through some of the layers with but a pencil and paper but, right towards the end, you may need a computer to solve the last level," said Ms Noble.