The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Think You Could Crack The Code On This 50c Coin? If So, The Government May Want To Hire You

Think You Could Crack The Code On This 50c Coin? If So, The Government May Want To Hire You

Fancy yourself a bit of a hacker or potential spy? Well, here's a challenge for you.

A new, limited edition coin will be released today, marking the 75th anniversary of Australia's national foreign intelligence cybersecurity agency - the ASD.

 

A new, limited edition 50c coin will be released today with a secret code for everyday Aussies to attempt to crack.

The coin is not intended for circulation. However, there will be 50,000 speciality coins available for purchase from the Royal Australian Mint.

Each 50c coin will feature four levels of coded messages for budding sleuths to crack.

ASD director-general Rachel Noble said the coin celebrated the work of the agency's members and the evolution of code-breaking.

But the coin is not just a big puzzle to solve, it's also somewhat of a recruitment process, according to Ms Noble.

"We thought this was a really fun way to engage people in code-breaking with the hope that, if they make it through all four levels of coding on the coin, maybe they'll apply for a job at the Australian Signals Directorate."

The ASD says the four different layers of encryption on the coin become progressively harder to solve, and clues can be found on both sides of the coin.

They chose the 50c coin due to the larger surface area. 

"Like the early code breakers in ASD, you can get through some of the layers with but a pencil and paper but, right towards the end, you may need a computer to solve the last level," said Ms Noble.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Announces $1.1bn Package To Create 180,000 Free TAFE Places
NEXT STORY

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Announces $1.1bn Package To Create 180,000 Free TAFE Places

Advertisement

Related Articles

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Announces $1.1bn Package To Create 180,000 Free TAFE Places

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Announces $1.1bn Package To Create 180,000 Free TAFE Places

An additional 180,000 fee-free TAFE places will be created by 2023 as part of a major training package launched at the government's jobs and skills summit.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet Says Negotiations With Rail Unions Are Over After 3 Months Of Strikes

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet Says Negotiations With Rail Unions Are Over After 3 Months Of Strikes

Premier Dominic Perrottet insists negotiations with the NSW rail unions are over and it's time to vote on a take-it-or-leave it offer - or return to the industrial umpire.
A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

A pilot has threatened to end a flight due to passengers Airdropping nudes to other patrons.
This Optical Illusion Of Three Women In A Pool Toy Has Baffled The Internet

This Optical Illusion Of Three Women In A Pool Toy Has Baffled The Internet

The internet has been left confused after a TikTok video revealed a head-scratching optical illusion.
Canadian Broadcaster Repordely Fired Because She Has Grey Hair

Canadian Broadcaster Repordely Fired Because She Has Grey Hair

How “new” do you have to look to read the news?