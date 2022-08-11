Thin Brows Are In. All In Favour Say "Eye"

That’s right, according to viral TikTokers Roxette Arisa (https://www.tiktok.com/@roxettearisa) and Naomi Katt (https://www.tiktok.com/@itsenkai) the thin brow is about to get big, and make up and brow artists are agreeing with them.

But before you grab the tweezers, buy some tencel jeans, put on your rollerblades and start shouting “Spice up your life” it appears this 90’s throwback has had a 2020 glow up. Bree Olson, the founder of Brow Trio has her thoughts as to why “I’ve noticed a rise in the popularity of ’90s fashion, and I think a lot of those makeup trends have followed, including lip liner and thinner brows. Part of the reason for this brow style’s comeback is nostalgia, while others are just interested in having a more low-maintenance brow.”

And as someone who was there the first time and has only just gotten the smell of Impulse Vanilla Kisses out of my memory this trend comes with a warning, as the experts say the thin brow is not for everyone.

“When someone has fuller lips, a thicker eyebrow can create more balance, and when a person has thinner lips, a thinner brow can create balance,” Olson said. While make-up artist Kennedy believes in order to pull off this look “you need to be 100% confident” Well, there goes the skinny brow for me, I’ve never been 100% confident of anything in my life, and I don’t think having a sharp metal object near my eyes is the time to start.

But if you are this super confident person here is a tip from the experts “a common mistake people make when they’re trying a skinny brow out for the first time is removing from the top of the brow,” Kennedy said, “You never want to do this, because it compromises your natural arch and affects the overall natural shape. You only want to take hair from the underside of the brow, along with any random stragglers.” (Random stragglers is also my approach to dating).

So, there we have it, will this year be the summer of the thin brow, I’ll be shocked if it isn’t, which will be hard to tell on me as I think I may have taken too much off. Now off to google how to draw on eyebrows that look realistic…