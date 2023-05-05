Thieves Steal $20,000 Worth Of Shoes In Heist But They're All For The Right Foot

Criminals in Peru thought they had gotten away with the heist of the century after stealing nearly 200 pairs of shoes from a shop in the central city of Huancayo.

According to the BBC, the shop owner estimates that the stolen shoes come out to over $20,000; however, the thieves may struggle to sell them as they only stole right-footed shoes.

The lucrative robbery was also entirely caught on the shop's security cameras.

"We have gathered evidence at the scene. The unusual thing about this robbery is that shoes from only the right foot have been stolen," local police chief Eduan Díaz told Peruvian media.

"With the footage and the fingerprints, we will be able to locate those individuals".