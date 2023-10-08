The Project

Thieves Get Away With Over AU$30,000 Worth Of Useless Shoes

A vintage store robbery in Nebraska went terribly wrong after the thieves stole nearly $30,000 of shoes, but they were all for the left foot.

The small crew of thieves successfully broke into the store in August and stole over US$20,000  (AU$31,330) worth of shoes.

The issue was that the shoes they took were all only for the left foot.

This does feel like a strange twist on Cinderella - ‘only the right foot will do’, kind of thing - but no, they simply didn’t know the shoes would be kept in separate boxes. 

Local police found the shop in a dire state, with three thieves making off with clothing and a number of single shoes for left feet.  

"They then broke into the building through a window and stole a bunch of… left shoes. You heard that right, single shoes," Lincoln Crime Stoppers told KOLN News. 

Earlier in the year, a similar crime took place in Peru, where three suspects stole more than 200 sneakers from a shoe store. They stole roughly US$13,000 (AU$ 20,000) worth of right shoes. 

Those with either one left leg, or terrible dancers (two left feet, amiright?) are the only people excited about this new business model. 

