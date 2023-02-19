These Jeans Will Inflate To Protect Your Lower Body In A Motorcycle Crash

Motorcyclists are very vulnerable at the best of times and it should come as no surprise that they have the highest injury rates off all road users, and during a fall or collision, they have nothing but their clothing and helmet to protect them.

Well, Swedish company Mo’cycle have created a pair of jeans that will fill up with strawberry jam to protect the motorcyclist in case of an accident and freak out onlookers. No, it’s not jam, it’s CO2. Can you imagine though?

On the Mo’cycle website, they state, “The fabric is extremely abrasion resistant, but looks and feels like regular denim.” Yeah, until it looks and feels like you’re on a bouncy castle.

So how does it work? The jeans are tethered to the bike and, for want of a better phrase, act as a “deadman’s switch”, meaning that once they become untethered and the driver had lost control or become incapacitated, the airbags deploy. The company also note that the bike itself doesn’t require any extra device for the tether to be attached.

I think we can all agree that this is technology that is not only desperately needed but also impressively innovative. Why stop there though? If they can create jeans for motorcyclists that can deploy an airbag before the rider even hits the ground, surely they can manufacture a pair that will deploy some sort of protection for those of us in cars before the ketchup has even left the burger.

Image: Mo'Cycle