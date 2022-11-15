These Delicious Beef Croquettes Have A Thirty Year Wait, So Order Now And Eat It In 2052!

Queuing for food is something that has become a part of culinary culture. In fact, foodies take pride in it.

That's why every Sunday you'll see lines of brunch-goers in their Lululemon activewear and Northface jackets standing in long lines that snake around laneways, waiting an hour and a half just for the opportunity to sit on some upside-down milk crates so that they have the privilege of spending $22 on two poached eggs and half a scoop of avocado.

But, one butcher in Japan is taking the waiting game to a whole new level, with customers having to wait quite a long time before they can sample their famous produce.

A family-run butcher called Asahiya in Takasago City in Japan is currently taking orders for its famous 'Extreme Croquettes' that contain delicious Kobe beef, and if you place your order now, you will receive them by 2052.

You really have to respect the optimism of anyone who is placing an order for something to arrive in 30 years.

Who knows what the world will look like then? The way things are going, we might very well be living in a barren post-apocalyptic landscape ravaged by rising sea levels, pollution and bushfires.

Though presumably in that situation, it would be nice to have a delicious treat delivered to your door as a way of distracting you from these existential problems if only for a few minutes.

So why the long wait? Well, the croquettes became an internet sensation in the early 2000s, but the shop only makes 200 of them a week.

This is because the shop actually loses money on the operation, and so producing fewer croquettes minimises their losses in this aspect of their business.

"We hear that we should hire more people and make croquettes more quickly, but I think there is no shop owner who hires employees and produces more to make more deficit... I feel sorry for having them wait. I do want to make croquettes quickly and send them as soon as possible, but if I do, the shop will go bankrupt," the third-generation owner Shigeru Nitta told CNN.

Of course, the reason Asahiya offers croquettes in the first place is to entice people to then purchase other products from the store once they have had a taste of their meat.

In fact, about half of the customers who try the croquettes purchase other cuts of meat from the butcher, which is why they haven't had to close up shop.

Currently, you can purchase a box of five croquettes for about $28 AUD, which is extremely reasonable and does beg the question: why not just jack up the price?

Surely anyone willing to spend $28 AUD for a croquette to be delivered in 2052 would be willing to pay, let's say, $1000 AUD for those croquettes to instead be delivered tomorrow.

The answer to this is simple, the family's commitment to egalitarianism, they want to keep the prices low so that more people get exposed to Kobe beef.

So, if you do place an order, just make sure you don't change addresses in the next 30 years.

Otherwise, you might have to wait until 2082.