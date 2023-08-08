There’s Been A 300% Increase In Baby Name Searches For ‘Barbie’

According to TMZ, Babynames.com has seen a 300 per cent increase in searches for Barbie during the month of July.

The popular baby name site has also seen a 200 per cent uptick in searches for Ken.

This makes sense though as after all, she’s everything and he’s just Ken.

Unfortunately for Allan fans, there has not been an increase in searches for ‘Allan’ when it comes to baby names.

This is despite eBay listings for rare Allan dolls skyrocketing after the movie’s release.

Babynames.com explains the name Barbie means 'stranger' while Ken means 'handsome'.

In the United States, the name Barbie peaked in popularity in 1964, after the doll was released in 1959.

It’s been estimated that between 70 to 100 babies per million were named Barbie in the US during the early-to-mid 1960s.

The inventor of Barbie, Ruth Handler, named the iconic doll after her daughter, Barbara.

Ken was also named after her son, Kenneth.