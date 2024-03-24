There’s A Reason Why You Wake Up Before Your Alarm Every Morning

We all know the importance of getting a good quality sleep each night but we’ve all had those where we want just a few extra minutes of sleep but our brain decides it is time to wake up.

But how does our brain know it’s time to wake up?

Experts believe it is because of our biological clocks which apparently keep track of time.

Dr Ravi Allada, Neurobiologist who specialises in sleep and circadian rhythms at Northwestern University, attributes this clock to the optic nerve called the suprachiasmatic nucleus. This ‘clock” is what coordinates the circadian rhythms in our body.

And while our body wakes up by sensing the light around us, Allada believes that our bodies must know what time we have to wake up as well because of this internal clock that we have.

Typically, when the sun rises in the morning, cells in our eyes can detect the increasing light levels and increase the amount of stress hormone cortisol that is released, which prompts us to awaken.

Allada believes that our body triggers a similar mechanism, meaning that our body knows when we have to wake up at a certain time.

So, if you go to bed stressed, knowing that you have to be awake at 4 am to catch a 6:30 am flight, your body will know that you have to wake up early and release the stress hormone when you need it. Sometimes even earlier than you need it.

Sleep experts say that sticking to a routine can help you get the best night’s sleep.

Sleep and respiratory physiologist Peter Catcheside from Flinders University told ABC News: "When we don't get enough good quality sleep and when our body clocks are out of phase with our normal daily schedules our brains don't function and the rest of our body is at the wrong time to function at its optimal.”

"So it's really that body clock sensation of time of day which is helping us to wake up at the right time of day."