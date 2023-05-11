The Project

There’s A Mystery Book Rocketing Up The Charts And Fans Think It’s By Taylor Swift

There’s a mystery book rocketing up the charts in the U.S., and people think it might be Taylor Swift.

The book will be released by a not-yet-known celebrity, and at the moment is only titled as ‘4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023’.

But that hasn’t stopped it from soaring up the book charts in pre-sales.

It has been hovering around the Top 10 on the Amazon book sales charts, reaching as high as number 2. The book has also topped the pre-orders chart on the website of U.S. retailer Barnes & Noble.

But for Swifties who have ordered the book thinking it was Taylor Swift, according to ‘Variety’ they might want to cancel the order. ‘Variety’ reports the unknown celebrity isn’t Swift, despite the ‘clues’ that fans have found.

So why do they think it is Swift?

Well, apparently, the author will be announced on June 13, and 13 is widely known to be Swift’s favourite number.

Also, to that point, the page count is 544, and if you add 5+4+4 you get 13.

The book will also be released on July 9, a date Swift mentions in her song ‘Last Kiss’.

So with those clues, Swifties have decided it’s her book. Look out FBI.

