There Is A Reason You Wake Up At 3 AM And Catastrophise Your Whole Life

And it’s not just because your cat is screaming at you.

Do you ever find yourself wide awake in the wee hours of the morning, thinking about every embarrassing moment and every awkward interaction you’ve ever had?

Well, science has a reason for that. And the answer is body chemistry.

Professor and Director at the Centre for Mental Health at Swinburne University of Technology, Greg Murray, says that our neurobiology “reaches a turning point around 3 or 4am”.

This means that our body starts multiple physiological processes, including a rise in core body temperature, a reduction in sleep drive, reduction in melatonin secretion and an increase in cortisol (the stress hormone).

“Around this time in the sleep cycle, we’re at our lowest ebb physically and cognitively. From nature’s viewpoint, this is meant to be a time of physical and emotional recovery, so it’s understandable that our internal resources are low.”

“With none of our human skills and capital, we are left alone in the dark with our thoughts. So the mind is partly right when it concludes the problems it’s generated are unsolvable - at 3 am, most problems literally would be.”

“We might think we are problem-solving by mentally working over issues at this hour, but this isn’t really problem-solving; it’s problem-solving’s evil twin - worry.”

“Waking and worrying at 3 am is very understandable and very human. But in my opinion, not a great habit to get into.”

Instead, he suggests techniques such as meditation, reading in low light and focusing on your breathing and senses, but especially, telling yourself during daylight hours to avoid catastrophic thinking.





Always assume every microphone is on and every phone is on a call to your Mum.
