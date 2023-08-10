There Is A New TikTok Trend: Carrot Tans

We all go to TikTok for different reasons. Some people are in it for the cool dance trends. Others the catchy music duets. While some are addicted to the face filters that either make you ridiculously good looking or incredibly ugly.

But there is one trend on TikTok that seems to get weirder and weirder: TikTok beauty trends.

We had slugging a little while back, which was covering your body in Vaseline, so you not only got moisturized but also felt like a slug.

Then we had the faux freckle trend, where people used eye liner to give themselves some fake spots on their face and hope it didn’t rain. Then there was the DIY dental trend which was just flat out dangerous.

Well now we have a new trend, which for the first time feels both a bit weird and also surprisingly healthy: Carrot tans.

TikTokers have discovered that eating heaps of carrots gives you a fake tan.

The carrots contain beta-carotenes which gives your skin an orange glow. This fake tan hack has gone viral with Tiktok account @isabelle.lux’s carrot tan video gaining over 3.3 million views.

Plus, it’s not just carrots. Apricots, mangoes, pumpkin and sweet potato will give you a new look too.

It’s important to remember to keep a balanced diet and not over-eat one type of food.