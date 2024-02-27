The Project

There Could Be Far More Female Psychopaths Than Previously Thought

While it’s commonly believed that more men are living with the mental health condition of psychopathy, one expert believes women are not being recognised as often due to their subtle, “less obvious” behaviour.

According to The Guardian, there could be a great deal of female psychopaths out there; it’s just harder to spot them. 

Dr Clive Body, an expert on psychopaths in the corporate world, explained that we might not be able to spot the condition in women as easily, because their behaviour is far more subtle.

“The behaviour of female psychopaths seems to be subtle enough and less obvious than male psychopaths, and therefore, they’re not recognised as much,” Dr Body said. 

It’s possible they wouldn’t display as much physical violence but more verbal. 

“A small but mounting body of evidence describes female psychopaths as prone to expressing violence verbally rather than physically, with the violence being of a relational and emotional nature, more subtle and less obvious than that expressed by male psychopaths,” Dr Body explained. 

Plus, the way we identify psychopaths, the Levenson self-report psychopathy scale, tends to lean towards identifying the condition in men over women.

So, keep an eye out; there could be more female psychopaths in your life than you think.

