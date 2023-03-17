The Project

There Are Fears The Sydney Royal Easter Show Could Be Overrun by Rats

The little guys want a Bertie Beetle Bag.

Everybody loves the show, the rides, the farm animals, the show bags, the wood chopping, and the dairy pavilion - it's fun for the whole family.

What isn't fun for the whole family is rats. Unless it's a rat that lives in Paris and works at a restaurant, families famously hate rats. Well, this year's Easter Royal Show in Sydney could see a rat plague problem.

People living in Olympic Park – the location of Sydney showgrounds – have reported an increase in the number of rats running wild in the streets.

Shaun Azhar, general manager of Flick Pest control, told the ABC; "Over the past few months, we have certainly received an uptake in enquires around Sydney's Olympic Park, and Parramatta surrounds for rodents'.

With the show starting in just a few weeks, this rat plague could be a bit of a problem for showgoers. As local restaurant owner Ahmed Chandab told Aunty, "It's going to kind of be a bit of a disaster, to be honest".

So, what's the solution? Find someone with a magical flute (and pay him this time!), or maybe put the rats to work? They could be integrated into the show, scare people on the ghost train or maybe help fill the showbags.

If we can just find someone who is really good at training rats, the problem could be turned into a solution.

