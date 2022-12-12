The Project

Therapist Outlines The Six Signs You May Have Imposter Syndrome

Therapist Abby Rawlinson has shared the six signs that you may be suffering from ‘imposter syndrome’.

The London-based therapist runs an Instagram account to post about mental health issues, tackling anxiety, burnout and imposter syndrome.

In a recent post, Rawlinson outlined the six signs you could be suffering from imposter syndrome, the feeling that you don’t belong somewhere, such as in a career or relationship.

Rawlinson says it is more than just “feeling insecure”.

The first sign is feeling “anxious that you’ll be exposed as a ‘fraud’ or a ‘fake’.

Next is “believing your success is down to luck or good timing”, followed by “frequently feeling anxious, overwhelmed or stuck”.

“Feeling inadequate despite demonstrating competency” while also “being very sensitive to even constructive criticism”.

The final sign Rawlinson includes is “constantly comparing yourself to other people”.

In the post, Rawlinson says it is important to “RECOGNISE your habituated patterns and triggers so you can free yourself from old narratives, find mental focus, and grow your self-belief”.

“REGULATE your nervous system so you can soothe your stress, gain control over how you feel, and consistently move through life's challenges with more ease and resilience,” she added.

“RELEASE yourself from the coping mechanisms that are keeping you trapped so you can finally speak up, take risks and make decisions without second-guessing yourself.

“RESTORE your work-life balance and confidence so you can set boundaries, gain a clear sense of identity, and rediscover what it's like to live in the moment.”

6-Year-Old Writes Letter Asking For Unicorn License, Local Council Approves With Terms & Conditions

