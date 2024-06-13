The Project

The Worst One Word Text Message To Receive Is ‘Sure’

A fearsome debate has been sparked over whether replying to a text message with the singular word ‘sure’ is passive-aggressive or not.

New York City-based comedian Isabel Steckel shared a text exchange between herself and her brother to X.

The screenshot revealed that her brother had sent her, “Sure”, to which she quickly replied, “If ur bringing ‘sure’ attitude then let’s not do it.”

Many X users didn’t see anything wrong with the one-word reply, with many believing the answer to be synonymous with ‘yes’. One X user even apologised for the violence he had “influenced while trying to appear easy and breezy.”

However, ‘Sure’ haters reckon the one-word reply sounds passive-aggressive and dispiriting.

The debate was continued on a popular Reddit, where one person declared ‘sure’ is “synonymous with ‘yes’”, slamming ulterior connotations for the word.

Reddit users were quick to disagree, explaining that language has evolved.

“I routinely use ‘sure’ in a sarcastic and unenthusiastic way,” wrote one person.

“I generally use sure when I’m not that invested or excited about it, but I’m willing to acquiesce. Like saying ‘alright,'” another added.

Talking to Huffington Post, Steckel explained that when asking someone to run an errand or do a task, ‘sure’ is an okay reply.

But when it comes to asking someone to hang out with you, ‘sure’ is way more devastating.

“Asking someone to hang out for me is like a very vulnerable move. So when I’m getting that ‘sure,’ I’m like, ‘Alright, fuck it. I’m not doing it,’” she said.

Now, as someone with a younger Gen Z sibling who has a generally blasé attitude towards everything, ‘sure’ is a pretty standard reply and I would not take it personally.

But if you’re texting one of your more anxiously-inclined friends maybe add an exclamation point or avoid the word altogether.

