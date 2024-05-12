The Worldwide Average Screen Time Is Over Six Hours Per Day

According to data interpreted by Electronics hub, South Africans continue to lead the world in screen time, with 56.8 per cent of their daily waking hours spent looking at a screen.

Brazil, Colombia and Argentina also made the top 10, all spending over half their day looking at screens.

Australians are comparatively not-so screen addicted, spending just 38.24 per cent of their waking hours in front of them.

Data also showed that the U.S. are world leaders when it comes to watching television, spending 28.35 per cent of their day watching tv, while Russians are spending the most time in front of a computer screen - just over 27 per cent of their waking hours.

Saudi Arabia leads the world in video game screen time, with the average local gaming for just over 10 per cent of their day.

The data also showed that South Africans spend more time on their phone than anyone else, while the UK watches the most TikToks.