The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

The Worldwide Average Screen Time Is Over Six Hours Per Day

The Worldwide Average Screen Time Is Over Six Hours Per Day

The worldwide average screen time has crept up three minutes from last year, taking the daily global average to 6 hours and 43 minutes.

According to data interpreted by Electronics hub, South Africans continue to lead the world in screen time, with 56.8 per cent of their daily waking hours spent looking at a screen.

Brazil, Colombia and Argentina also made the top 10, all spending over half their day looking at screens. 

Australians are comparatively not-so screen addicted, spending just 38.24 per cent of their waking hours in front of them. 

Data also showed that the U.S. are world leaders when it comes to watching television, spending 28.35 per cent of their day watching tv, while Russians are spending the most time in front of a computer screen - just over 27 per cent of their waking hours.  

Saudi Arabia leads the world in video game screen time, with the average local gaming for just over 10 per cent of their day. 

The data also showed that South Africans spend more time on their phone than anyone else, while the UK watches the most TikToks.

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest
NEXT STORY

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

If you weren’t one of the mad people who got up at 5am to watch the four-hour Eurovision final, shame on you.
Sydney's Warragamba Dam Spilling As NSW Cops More Rain

Sydney's Warragamba Dam Spilling As NSW Cops More Rain

Sydney's Warragamba Dam is spilling over after reaching capacity following a flurry of heavy downpours across the state.
Oprah Apologises For Decades-Long Involvement In ‘Diet Culture’

Oprah Apologises For Decades-Long Involvement In ‘Diet Culture’

Iconic talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, recently apologised for playing a significant role in perpetuating diet culture, expressing her desire to end the cycle of shame surrounding weight.
Young People Aren’t Drinking Wine Anymore And Now Vineyards Are Struggling to Survive

Young People Aren’t Drinking Wine Anymore And Now Vineyards Are Struggling to Survive

So I’ve just heard through the grapevine that apparently there’s too much wine in the world and it’s your fault.
Meghan Markle Visits Nigeria After Finding Out She Is ‘43% Nigerian’

Meghan Markle Visits Nigeria After Finding Out She Is ‘43% Nigerian’

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says it's been "humbling" to find out through a genealogy test that she is partly Nigerian as she met with women in the West African nation.