The World’s Ugliest Dog For 2022 Has Been Crowned!

For Mr Happy Face’s owner, Janeda Banelly, the title is an “honour”.

“I believe that this humble soul is also being an example, in subtle ways, to help humans realise that even old dogs need love and a family too,” she said.

Banelly adopted Mr Happy Face in August 2021, after he was rescued from a hoarder’s house.

Mr Happy Face was already 17 years old when he was adopted, and Banelly was told he would probably only live for another month or so.

“I was warned could be inbred because he was so ugly,” Banelly said on the event's official website.

“The shelter staff tried to prepare me for what I was about to see. I saw a creature who was indeed old, needed a second chance and deserved to be loved.

“He came from a hoarder’s house where the conditions were deplorable. He was a survivor of abuse and neglect.

Banelly was told her new dog would need lifelong medication, and had tumours and various other health conditions.

This didn’t deter Banelly, who vowed to love the “happiest creature” she had ever met.

The contest focuses on celebrating “the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique”, it said in a statement.

It is intended to show the importance of adoption, with most of the contestants having been rescued from shelters or puppy mills.

"Since the 70’s, the Contest has been a testament that all dogs do not have to meet AKC pedigree standards to be man’s (or woman’s) best friend.”