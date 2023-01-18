The Project

The World’s Oldest Known Living Person Has Died Aged 118

A French nun, Lucile Randon, has died at 118. It is believed she was the oldest known person on Earth, and she credited her age to a daily glass of wine.

Lucile Randon, known amongst locals and friends as Sister Andrée, was born in the south of France on 11 February 1904.

Randon was reported by French media outlets to have died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon.

Of her passing, spokesperson David Tavella of the Sainte-Catherine-Labouré nursing home, told AFP “There is great sadness, but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation,”

Randon lived a full life, working as a governor and tutor before entering a convent in 1944, aged 40.

She began living in nursing homes since 1979, and in the Toulon home since 2009 even surviving COVID-19 after a bout swept through her nursing home.

Back in 2020, Randon told French radio during an interview that she had no idea how she had lived so long.

“I’ve had plenty of unhappiness in life, and during the 1914-1918 war when I was a child, I suffered like everyone else.”

Although, Randon has stated she drinks a small glass of wine every day.

