The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The World’s Most Powerful Passports Have Been Revealed For 2023

The World’s Most Powerful Passports Have Been Revealed For 2023

The world’s most powerful passports for 2023 have been revealed, and it’s good news for Japanese citizens.

London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners release a quarterly report ranking which passports give holders the best travel freedoms.

For the fifth year running, Japan has topped the list for passports that allow travellers the most visa-free or visa-on-demand access to other countries.

Japanese passport holders can visit 193 countries without a visa or with a visa-on-demand, just ahead of Singapore and South Korea, whose citizens can visit 192 freely.

Australian passports sit equal-eighth on the list, with citizens able to visit 185 countries freely.

Finland, Italy and Luxembourg have the fourth most valuable country, while Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden round out the top five.

For our friends across the ditch, New Zealand passports rank slightly above Australia in seventh place, with free access to 186 countries.

Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list, with free access to just 27 countries. At 166 fewer visa-free countries than first-placed Japan, it is the widest global mobility gap in the index’s 18-year history.

Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia
NEXT STORY

Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia

    Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia

    Tobacco companies will be made responsible for cleaning up cigarette butts in South Australia under legislation to go before the state parliament.
    Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child

    Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child

    Tennis superstar and four-time grand slam winner, Naomi Osaka, has confirmed her absence from the Australian Open is because she is expecting her first child.
    Wonder How Your Dog Is Doing While You’re At Work? Now Your Dog Can Text You

    Wonder How Your Dog Is Doing While You’re At Work? Now Your Dog Can Text You

    Ever found yourself wishing you could call your dog, or text them to see how they’re going?
    M&M’s Releases New Woman-Focused Packaging

    M&M’s Releases New Woman-Focused Packaging

    Meanwhile, Kit-Kat doesn't feature a picture of Kit Harington or a cat.
    Booing Novak Djokovic At The Australian Open Will See Fans Get Ejected From Stadium

    Booing Novak Djokovic At The Australian Open Will See Fans Get Ejected From Stadium

    Tennis, like most posh things *cough cough, the royal family, cough cough* has been through a lot of unwanted controversies over the years.