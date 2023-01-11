The World’s Most Powerful Passports Have Been Revealed For 2023

London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners release a quarterly report ranking which passports give holders the best travel freedoms.

For the fifth year running, Japan has topped the list for passports that allow travellers the most visa-free or visa-on-demand access to other countries.

Japanese passport holders can visit 193 countries without a visa or with a visa-on-demand, just ahead of Singapore and South Korea, whose citizens can visit 192 freely.

Australian passports sit equal-eighth on the list, with citizens able to visit 185 countries freely.

Finland, Italy and Luxembourg have the fourth most valuable country, while Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden round out the top five.

For our friends across the ditch, New Zealand passports rank slightly above Australia in seventh place, with free access to 186 countries.

Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list, with free access to just 27 countries. At 166 fewer visa-free countries than first-placed Japan, it is the widest global mobility gap in the index’s 18-year history.