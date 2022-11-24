The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The World’s First ‘Parastronaut’ Has Been Revealed, Making Space History

The World’s First ‘Parastronaut’ Has Been Revealed, Making Space History

Space history has been made by the European Space Agency (ESA), with the first amputee selected in its newest batch of astronauts.

ESA also made the unprecedented commitment to one day send someone with a physical disability.

John McFall, a 41-year-old British former Paralympian who lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19, called his selection "a real turning point and mark in history."

McFall joins five career astronauts in the final selection, which is the culmination of the agency's first recruitment drive in over a decade aiming to bring diversity to space travel.

"ESA has a commitment to send an astronaut with a physical disability into space... This is the first time that a space agency has endeavoured to embark on a project like this, and it sends a really, really strong message to humanity," McFall said on Wednesday.

"I lost my leg about twenty-plus years ago, I've had the opportunity to be a paralympic athlete and really explore myself emotionally.

"All those factors and hardships in life have given me confidence and strength - the ability to believe in myself that I can do anything I put my mind to."

The feasibility study, which will last two to three years, will examine the basic hurdles for a parastronaut, including how a physical disability might impact mission training, and if modifications to spacesuits and aircraft are required.

"We're saying that John (McFall) could be the first parastronaut, that means someone who has been selected by the regular astronaut selection process but happens to have a disability that would normally have ruled him out," said the ESA's Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, David Parker.

The selection also included France's Sophie Adenot and the UK's Rosemary Coogan to address the fact that women in European space travel remain greatly under-represented.

However, there were no people of colour among the new recruits.With AAP.

Indian Police Accuse Rats Of Eating 600KG Of Cannabis From Station Storeroom
NEXT STORY

Indian Police Accuse Rats Of Eating 600KG Of Cannabis From Station Storeroom

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Indian Police Accuse Rats Of Eating 600KG Of Cannabis From Station Storeroom

    Indian Police Accuse Rats Of Eating 600KG Of Cannabis From Station Storeroom

    We’re suggesting they start a ‘joint’ task force to hash out the situation.
    Funnel-Web Spiders Numbers Expected To Spike Amid Wet And Humid Conditions

    Funnel-Web Spiders Numbers Expected To Spike Amid Wet And Humid Conditions

    Not only do Aussies have to worry about more mozzies, but now we've been warned to keep an eye out for funnel-web spiders amid an expected spike in numbers.
    Life Stories Of The Deceased Live On Through QR Codes On Their Gravestones

    Life Stories Of The Deceased Live On Through QR Codes On Their Gravestones

    The stories of those who have died will continue to be told through QR codes placed on gravestones, thanks to a new company in Ireland.
    Oxfam Has Revealed 2022’s Naughty & Nice Clothing Retailers

    Oxfam Has Revealed 2022’s Naughty & Nice Clothing Retailers

    Oxfam has released their annual ‘Naughty & Nice’ list, which shares the retailers with the best and worst treatment and payment of the workers who make their clothes.
    Nicole Kidman To Receive Life Achievement Award From American Film Institute

    Nicole Kidman To Receive Life Achievement Award From American Film Institute

    Australian actor Nicole Kidman will be awarded the American Film Institute's 49th Life Achievement Award, making her the first Australian actor to receive it.