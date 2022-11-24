The World’s First ‘Parastronaut’ Has Been Revealed, Making Space History

ESA also made the unprecedented commitment to one day send someone with a physical disability.

John McFall, a 41-year-old British former Paralympian who lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19, called his selection "a real turning point and mark in history."

McFall joins five career astronauts in the final selection, which is the culmination of the agency's first recruitment drive in over a decade aiming to bring diversity to space travel.

"ESA has a commitment to send an astronaut with a physical disability into space... This is the first time that a space agency has endeavoured to embark on a project like this, and it sends a really, really strong message to humanity," McFall said on Wednesday.

"I lost my leg about twenty-plus years ago, I've had the opportunity to be a paralympic athlete and really explore myself emotionally.

"All those factors and hardships in life have given me confidence and strength - the ability to believe in myself that I can do anything I put my mind to."

The feasibility study, which will last two to three years, will examine the basic hurdles for a parastronaut, including how a physical disability might impact mission training, and if modifications to spacesuits and aircraft are required.

"We're saying that John (McFall) could be the first parastronaut, that means someone who has been selected by the regular astronaut selection process but happens to have a disability that would normally have ruled him out," said the ESA's Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, David Parker.

The selection also included France's Sophie Adenot and the UK's Rosemary Coogan to address the fact that women in European space travel remain greatly under-represented.

However, there were no people of colour among the new recruits.With AAP.