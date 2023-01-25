The Project

The World Is Closer To The End After Doomsday Clock Gets Moved Towards Midnight

It’s time to panic or don’t… I don’t know.

The Doomsday clock: a large prop that signifies how close the human race is to complete annihilation, has moved to 90 seconds to midnight.

This rating was decided by a group of Nobel Laureates from the BAS science and security board.

Obviously, the current war in Ukraine has pushed the little hand closer to the twelve, plus climate change and COVID... I don’t need to say the rest, you live in the world as well.

The clock was set to 100 seconds to midnight in 2020 and has stayed there until now, either because nothing has happened in the last few years, or they just forgot about it.

Back during the end of the Cold War, it was set to 17 minutes to midnight, which is the furthest it's ever been, but still too close; how about 45 minutes, 50, and an hour? Are these experts a bit pessimistic?

I’m not saying things are great, but living underneath a dangling anvil is not fun.

Plus, if the doomsday clock is always really close to midnight, it just becomes normal, it’s always been close, and society hasn’t collapsed yet.

As for what you can do with this information, nothing really. There isn’t anything you can do.

Plus, the concept of complete planetary annihilation is sort of a personal one, those few weeks that Neighbours was cancelled it felt like the fall of human civilisation to me, but then again, I am a huge Toadfish fan.

