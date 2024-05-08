The World Has Just Experienced Its Hottest April On Record

Each month since June 2023 has ranked as the planet's hottest on record, compared with the corresponding month in previous years, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Wednesday in a monthly bulletin.

Including April, the world's average temperature was the highest on record for a 12-month period - 1.61C above the average in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period.

Some of the extremes, including months of record-breaking sea surface temperatures, have led scientists to investigate whether human activity has now triggered a tipping point in the climate system.

"I think many scientists have asked the question whether there could be a shift in the climate system," said C3S senior climate scientist Julien Nicolas.

Scientists have already confirmed that climate change caused some specific weather extremes in April, including a heatwave in the Sahel linked to potentially thousands of deaths.

Countries agreed on the 1.5C goal at a UN climate summit in 2015. It is the level scientists say would avoid the most disastrous consequences of warming like fatal heat, flooding and the irreversible loss of ecosystems.

Technically the 1.5C target has not yet been missed, as it refers to an average global temperature over decades. But some scientists have said the goal can no longer realistically be met, and have urged governments to cut CO2 emissions faster to limit overshoot of the target.

C3S' dataset goes back to 1940, which the scientists cross-checked with other data to confirm that last month was the hottest April since the pre-industrial period.

With AAP.