The Workplace That Makes Employees Work Another 10-Minute For Every Minute They Are Late

Occasionally, the boss of a company may upset their employees with a bad decision that affects the whole office. But rarely does that boss make a decision that upsets the whole internet.

A Reddit user has posted possibly the most bizarre workplace rule the internet has ever seen. Printed and stuck up for employees to see, it reads:

“New office rule – For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6 pm. “

But, it doesn’t stop there. The boss felt the need to mansplain what that means.

“For example, if you arrive at 10:02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes until 6:20 pm” the note reads.

This kind of thing doesn’t just go unnoticed on the internet, and of course, the internet had a few things to say about it.

“No of hours employees work in an office doesn’t ensure great results. In fact, there shouldn’t be any rules on working hours & working place. As long as you are able to deliver what is required - Work whenever you want, wherever you want.” One twitter read said.

“It's a good way to lose employees quickly. unless you pay better than most ppl will start Looking for options.” Another responded.

While others started to question what happens if they arrive early? ''

“Come at 8:12 am and swipe out at 9 am instead of 5 pm” one said.

“What’s the rule for people who come earlier then ?? 🤔 Any appreciation/appraisals” another responded.