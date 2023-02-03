The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

Cruise ships took quite the knock during Covid; with the virus spreading on the boats like wildfire, the interest in stepping aboard a floating petri dish dipped dramatically.

This, sadly, has put a lot of the old cruise lines out to pasture, sitting empty and abandoned.

In other news, Australia has an affordable housing crisis at the moment, a combination of too many houses being converted into Air BnBs, prices going up, and boomers buying up all the cheap places for their property portfolio; there are very few dwellings for the average joe.

Now, what if we could turn both of these problems into a solution? Well, that's just what petitioner Bob Brown thought.

According to news.com.au he petitioned the Parliament of Australia to convert abandoned cruise ships into affordable housing for average Aussies, long-term unemployed, or even the homeless. Mr. Brown thinks highly of cruise ships and reckons they'd make excellent housing…

"A cruise ship is a self-contained town with generally high-quality accommodation, entertainment, shops (and) sickbays… A ship also provides appropriate power generation and waste treatment. Cruise ships can be tied up at all major cities and used to quickly bring housing capacity 'online'."

But not everyone is keen, Kate Colvin, the CEO of Homelessness Australia spoke to news.com.au, and pointed out that maybe cramming a whole bunch of struggling people into an old ship isn't going to be a fun time.

"In a way, it sounds appealing because when people say cruise ship, they think of a lovely holiday, but in actual fact, if you squash hundreds of people who are struggling financially into that sort of crowded space, what you're creating is a floating swamp, not a cruise holiday."

I think it could still be fun, they could bring back the old cruise entertainers, and comedians doing a naughty late show or even fill the pool with Epson salts and make it a communal bath. Actually, you're right it sounds like a nightmare.

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone
NEXT STORY

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Advertisement

Related Articles

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Have you ever been rejected so badly that you decided to sue someone? Well, one man in Singapore has done just that.
Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

It’s not just bad driving that can cost you your licence; it’s also your pets!
South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) have appeared to make a play to steal the New Years test away from the SCG.
Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Beating out the likes of Tokyo and the Maldives, Sydney has landed in the top 10 for most Instagrammable cities in the world.
Every Episode Of Neighbours From 2012 Onwards To Be Uploaded To Amazon Prime Video

Every Episode Of Neighbours From 2012 Onwards To Be Uploaded To Amazon Prime Video

The iconic soap opera Neighbours will have cherished episodes uploaded to Amazon Prime Video on February 23.