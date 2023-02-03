The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

This, sadly, has put a lot of the old cruise lines out to pasture, sitting empty and abandoned.

In other news, Australia has an affordable housing crisis at the moment, a combination of too many houses being converted into Air BnBs, prices going up, and boomers buying up all the cheap places for their property portfolio; there are very few dwellings for the average joe.

Now, what if we could turn both of these problems into a solution? Well, that's just what petitioner Bob Brown thought.

According to news.com.au he petitioned the Parliament of Australia to convert abandoned cruise ships into affordable housing for average Aussies, long-term unemployed, or even the homeless. Mr. Brown thinks highly of cruise ships and reckons they'd make excellent housing…

"A cruise ship is a self-contained town with generally high-quality accommodation, entertainment, shops (and) sickbays… A ship also provides appropriate power generation and waste treatment. Cruise ships can be tied up at all major cities and used to quickly bring housing capacity 'online'."

But not everyone is keen, Kate Colvin, the CEO of Homelessness Australia spoke to news.com.au, and pointed out that maybe cramming a whole bunch of struggling people into an old ship isn't going to be a fun time.

"In a way, it sounds appealing because when people say cruise ship, they think of a lovely holiday, but in actual fact, if you squash hundreds of people who are struggling financially into that sort of crowded space, what you're creating is a floating swamp, not a cruise holiday."

I think it could still be fun, they could bring back the old cruise entertainers, and comedians doing a naughty late show or even fill the pool with Epson salts and make it a communal bath. Actually, you're right it sounds like a nightmare.