The Wiggles To Join Royal Caribbean For Ultimate Family Cruise

Royal Caribbean has announced what could be the ultimate family holiday, partnering with The Wiggles for a Wiggles cruise.

Wiggles Sailings will be heading off in the summer of 2025-2026, island hopping from Sydney and Brisbane. The full line-up will be revealed on April 10 on the Royal Caribbean’s website where holidaymakers can also book the Wiggly trip.

Cast favourites like Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn will be aboard the cruise.

Families will also be able to enjoy character events and live concerts while exclusive Royal Caribbean x The Wiggles merchandise will be up for grabs.

Senior marketing director of Australia and New Zealand Kathryn Lock said in a statement: “We’re extremely proud of this exclusive partnership, which sees two iconic brands loved and trusted by families across the globe coming together to enrich the holiday experience for the whole family.

“Royal Caribbean has always offered holidaymakers an impressive array of entertainment, and now we’re taking family adventures to new heights with The Wiggles. It’s only with Royal Caribbean that guests will enjoy quality family time and creating lasting holiday memories, all trustingly guided by The Wiggles.”

General Manager Luke Field added that Royal Caribbean “can’t wait to set sail and provide families with the ultimate holiday experiences.

“We look forward to guests joining us for a Wiggly good time, where adventure and fun await around every corner. After three decades of The Wiggles, this is going to be an exciting first for us!”

