The Wiggles Slam WA Council's Use Of 'Hot Potato' To Drive Away Homeless People

Bunbury Municipal Council has been playing 'Hot Potato' over the loudspeakers at a site that was recently used for a music festival in the state's southwest.

The Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell is a public stage that has reportedly been used as a shelter for homeless people for about a decade.

A spokesperson for the Wiggles explained that the group is "deeply disappointed" with the use of their song for that purpose.

"Wiggles music is created to bring joy and happiness to children and families around the world.

"We are deeply disappointed today to hear that it is being used in any other way."

The council has denied putting the volume up to its full capacity at the venue.

Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel spoke to WAToday to explain that the area attracted anti-social behaviour, and they had intended to use the music as a passive way of deterring this behaviour.

"Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell is a community space where people should feel safe to visit and meet up," he said.

"While the city is continuing to work with police and relevant agencies regarding the broader issue of homelessness, we also have a responsibility to provide a safe, healthy and connected community for all of our residents."

Miguel explained that someone had broken into the storage area of the bandstand and "turned the volume of the music right up."

"The city has since rectified this and put the music back to an acceptable level."

Image: Getty & purl.slwa.wa.gov.au