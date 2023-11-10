The Wiggles Showcase The Features Of The Big Red Car In Parody Of Viral Bentley Video

The TikTok video featuring The Wiggle's famous Big Red Car cleverly mirrors another clip showcasing sounds made by the Bentley, including the ding of the iconic "Icarus" bonnet sculpture known as the Flying B.

Red Wiggle Simon Pryce playfully highlights the contrast between the two vehicles by demonstrating the distinctly plastic sounds made by the Big Red Car's wheels and grill, both characteristic features of luxury car brands.

The 40-second clip goes on to showcase the sedan's plastic doors, non-functional steering wheel, and cup holders in an ASMR-style presentation.

This entertaining video clocked up over half a million likes in just two days, with users labelling it "legendary" and "iconic". One viewer even went so far as to say, "There are at least 4 Bentleys getting around the regional city where I live. There must be thousands in Australia. There is only one Big Red Car."

Despite changing trends over the past 30 years, The Wiggles have definitely managed to stay relevant, with a recent video parodying the popular TikTok audio trend "more passion, more energy, more footwork" earning over 64,000 likes.