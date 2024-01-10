The Project

The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show

The Consumer Electronics Show for 2024 has hit Las Vegas!

It's a massive tech event just teeming with ideas and inventions, with over 4,000 exhibitors in 2.5 million square feet of exhibit space.

From creepy hands, to cruel contraptions to futuristic massage chairs that make you look like Robocop…

CES has it all!

Promising to improve your life, Ballie is a very kickable companion from Samsung that can project videos onto the wall, floor or ceiling, and fingers-crossed won't try to kill you while you sleep.

Other droids of note include Loona, which is basically a pet that doesn't crap everywhere.

There's also Oro; a camera-on-wheels designed to monitor your dog by sensing its anxiety levels, feeding it, and also taking pictures of it to upload to your Auntie Sheryl.

Car-maker, Volkswagen, announced it would be integrating ChatGPT so its cars can talk back to us…

…clearly forgetting Knight Rider did this years ago.

In the health space, there were rings designed for women to monitor their insides, and magic mirrors to analyse blood flow.

Foodies got ice-cream makers, indoor meat smokers, machines that can sear steaks in 3 minutes and A STIR-FRY BOT!

Frankly, it was all a stark reminder that my own inventions were abject failures…

