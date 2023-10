There will be roughly 7100 polling places open on referendum day, but how do you find out which ones offer a sausage sizzle?

Democracysausge.org uses crowdsourced data from Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to create a map of voting centres that offer democracy sausages.

Not only does it show which voting centres have sausage sizzles, but it also displays centres that have a cake stall, vegetarian options, halal food, coffee or bacon and egg rolls.