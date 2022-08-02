The Project

The US Kills Al-Qaeda Boss Ayman al-Zawahiri

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a drone strike by the US. Officials state it is the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor and surgeon, helped co-ordinate the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center's twin towers in New York, the Pentagon near Washington and a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3000 people.

One of the US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a drone strike was carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.

"Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan," a senior administration official said.

"The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties."

If confirmed, his death in a CIA drone strike raises questions about whether he was being given sanctuary by the Taliban following their takeover of Kabul in August 2021 as the last US-led troops were leaving Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles".

U.S president Joe Biden gave a speech stating "He will never again - never again - allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven, because he is gone, and we are going to make sure that nothing else happens," said President Biden.

"The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm."

AAP With The Project

