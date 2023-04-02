The Unusual Reasons Behind Australian Marriages Ending

Lawyers state the two most common reasons for divorce were domestic abuse and infidelity, while lack of communication and compatibility, and financial issues were among other leading reasons.

However, a growing trend in reasons for divorce was the anti-vaxxer movement.

Lawyer Elise Fordham from Sydney firm Watts McCray told the Herald Sun, “We are definitely seeing the Trump effect with the rise of anti-vaxxers, QAnon and other conspiracy theorists.”

She added, “It’s typically men driving this and not wanting their children to have vaccines or medical care.”

Cited in the Herald Sun as other unusual reasons for divorce were the following: