The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The Unusual Reasons Behind Australian Marriages Ending

The Unusual Reasons Behind Australian Marriages Ending

Marriages have been fizzling out at an accelerated rate with divorce being up by 13 per cent in 2021 where over 56,000 divorces were granted that year.

Lawyers state the two most common reasons for divorce were domestic abuse and infidelity, while lack of communication and compatibility, and financial issues were among other leading reasons.

However, a growing trend in reasons for divorce was the anti-vaxxer movement.

Lawyer Elise Fordham from Sydney firm Watts McCray told the Herald Sun, “We are definitely seeing the Trump effect with the rise of anti-vaxxers, QAnon and other conspiracy theorists.”

She added, “It’s typically men driving this and not wanting their children to have vaccines or medical care.”

Cited in the Herald Sun as other unusual reasons for divorce were the following:

  • Gender transition
  • Anti-vaxxer/conspiracy theorist
  • Relocation
  • Religious Differences
  • Second family/other lives
  • Gambling
  • Sickness/illness related
  • Growing apart
  • Involvement of in-laws
  • Crime/incarceration
Donald Trump Releases Video Message After Being Indicted
NEXT STORY

Donald Trump Releases Video Message After Being Indicted

Advertisement

Related Articles

Donald Trump Releases Video Message After Being Indicted

Donald Trump Releases Video Message After Being Indicted

Donald Trump has released a video message after being indicted by a New York grand jury.
Peter Dutton Vows To Turn The Liberal Party Around After Shock Loss

Peter Dutton Vows To Turn The Liberal Party Around After Shock Loss

The voters of Aston in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs have delivered a shock Labor victory in a by-election.
New Research Shows That Anxious Dogs Have Different Brains From Normal Dogs

New Research Shows That Anxious Dogs Have Different Brains From Normal Dogs

A Belgium University has found that our anxious pooches have measurable differences in their brain compared to those dogs without anxiety.
Teachers Are Turning To Social Media To Become Influencers To Ease The Cost Of Living

Teachers Are Turning To Social Media To Become Influencers To Ease The Cost Of Living

Teachers can have a huge influence on their students’ lives. However, with the increasing cost of living, some teachers are taking this role even further and becoming ‘influencers’.
Adelaide Trams And Trains To Be Handed Back To Public Hands

Adelaide Trams And Trains To Be Handed Back To Public Hands

Adelaide's train and tram services will return to public hands after the South Australian government signed a deal to transition them back to state ownership.