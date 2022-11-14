The Project

The United Nations Predicts The World’s Population Will Hit 8 Billion People This Week

The world’s population is about to hit 8 billion people, with the milestone expected to be reached on November 15.

Speaking a few weeks ago, Dr Natalia Kanem, executive director of the United Nations (UN) Population Fund, said the world should not resort to “population alarmism”.

“I realise this moment might not be celebrated by all. Some express concerns that our world is overpopulated, with far too many people and insufficient resources to sustain their lives,” she said.

“I am here to say clearly that the sheer number of human lives is not a cause for fear.”

The world’s population growth has fallen steeply in the last 60 years.

It peaked in the late 1960s at 2 percent a year, but has since fallen below 1 percent.

The UN estimates that 60 percent of the global population live in a country where fertility rates meet the ‘replacement level’ – the amount of babies born to ensure a generation exactly replaces the one before – which is 2.1 births for every woman.

It is also expected India will pass China as the most populous country sometime next year.

“These are not causes for fear. In fact, in terms of the ageing crisis, we’re going to have to look for solutions that include migration of people who are willing to help with elder care etc,” Kanem said.

“While there may be some variability … this should not stoke xenophobia and hatred of ‘the other’, which sometimes this type of dynamic is manipulated in order to do.”

